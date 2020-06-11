Hornets' Devonte' Graham: Jordan Talked Leadership After 'The Last Dance'

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Anyone who watched The Last Dance documentary knows Michael Jordan had no problem calling out his teammates while dominating the NBA with the Chicago Bulls.

The principal owner of the Charlotte Hornets reportedly discussed the concept of leadership and doing just that with his team following the conclusion of the documentary.

Devonte' Graham revealed as much to Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer, noting Jordan spoke to players on a Zoom call.

"How you have to be comfortable calling your teammates out," Graham said His Airness stressed to them. "That's going to make you guys even better, you bond better, your team stronger. More of a respect level instead of not saying anything and letting guys mess up over and over and over."

Jordan let his teammates know when they messed up. Whether it was punching Steve Kerr in the face during a practice, relentlessly riding Scott Burrell or yelling at his teammates on the court, he was one of the most intense players in NBA history.

While it surely wore on some players, the result was six championships and a legacy as arguably the greatest player in league history. It was also a run of success that stands in stark contrast to the current iteration of the Hornets.

Charlotte has not won a playoff series since the franchise restarted in 2004-05 as the Bobcats. It is just 23-42 this season and was not invited to Orlando, Florida, for the league's 22-team restart format.

Young players such as Graham and Miles Bridges provide reason for optimism, but the Hornets have languished in recent years.

Jordan recently showed leadership off the court when he and Jordan Brand announced a $100 million donation with the goal of "ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education."