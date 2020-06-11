U.S. Soccer President Says Kneeling Policy 'Completely' Missed the Point

John Bazemore/Associated Press

The U.S. Soccer Federation voted Wednesday to repeal Policy 604-1, which required men's and women's national team members to stand during the national anthem. The policy was enacted in 2017 in response to kneeling protests, most notably via the USWNT's Megan Rapinoe.

Amid worldwide protests against racial inequality and police brutality following the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody on May 25, the U.S. Soccer Federation has recanted its original stance, with president Cindy Parlow Cone telling ESPN FC's Dan Thomas on Thursday that the organization "missed the point completely" with Policy 604-1:

"Well, the protests definitely galvanized our thinking on the issue. In 2017, when we passed the policy, the board's discussions centered around the national anthem and the perceived disrespect for the flag, and we missed the point completely.

"It wasn't ever about the flag. It was and is about fighting against police brutality and the racial injustices in our society. And it's about seeing and believing and standing with our black and minority communities to fight these injustices.

"Now, I understand people who feel that kneeling is being disrespectful to the flag because that's where I was in 2017, and I know there's going to be backlash about this decision.

"You know, my dad served in Vietnam, one of my brothers served in Iraq, and so while I personally choose to continue to stand for the national anthem and use my voice in other ways, I feel that others have the right to kneel."

Parlow Cone said that she spoke with numerous players on the issue, including Rapinoe, who shared her perspective with the U.S. Soccer Federation board.

Rapinoe was one of the first athletes to kneel in protest against racial injustice and police brutality when she did so before a NWSL match in September 2016 in solidarity with ex-San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who began doing so one month earlier.

She also kneeled before a friendly against Thailand later in September.

Rapinoe explained in a Players' Tribune article why she chose to kneel.

"I haven't experienced over-policing, racial profiling, police brutality or the sight of a family member's body lying dead in the street. But I cannot stand idly by while there are people in this country who have had to deal with that kind of heartache.

"There is no perfect way to protest. I know that nothing I do will take away the pain of those families. But I feel in my heart it is right to continue to kneel during the national anthem, and I will do whatever I can to be part of the solution."

And she spoke with John D. Halloran of American Soccer Now (h/t Sebastian Salazar of NBC Sports Washington) on kneeling as well: "Being a gay American, I know what it means to look at the flag and not have it protect all of your liberties. It was something small that I could do and something that I plan to keep doing in the future and hopefully spark some meaningful conversation around it."

Parlow Cone told Thomas that she has since apologized to Rapinoe for putting the policy in place.