Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase Headline 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase Headline 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-AmericansJune 11, 2020
The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its college football preseason All-American team Thursday, highlighted by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. highlight the defensive team.
Below is the full list of preseason All-Americans:
First Team Offense
- WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU
- WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama
- TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida
- OL: Penei Sewell, Oregon
- OL: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin
- OL: Samuel Cosmi, Texas
- OL: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma
- OL: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State
- QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson
- RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State
- RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson
- PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa
First Team Defense
- DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
- DL: Gregory Rousseau, Miami
- DL: Marvin Wilson, Florida State
- DL: Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh
- LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State
- LB: Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State
- LB: Carlton Martial, Troy
- DB: Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State
- DB: Jevon Holland, Oregon
- DB: Elijah Molden, Washington
- DB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU
- P: Max Duffy, Kentucky
- KR: Rondale Moore, Purdue
Second Team Offense
- WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State
- WR: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota
- TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State
- OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama
- OL: Walker Little, Stanford
- OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee
- OL: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern
- OL: Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force
- QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State
- RB: Jaret Patterson, Buffalo
- RB: Najee Harris, Alabama
- PK: Matt Trickett, Kent State
Second Team Defense
- DL: Chris Rumph II, Duke
- DL: Levi Onwuzurike, Washington
- DL: Carlos Basham, Wake Forest
- DL: Quincy Roche, Miami
- LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri
- LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama
- LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern
- DB: Paulson Adebo, Stanford
- DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama
- DB: Trevon Moehrig, TCU
- DB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State
- P: Trenton Gill, North Carolina State
- KR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama
It's no surprise that two of the leading candidates for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Lawrence and Justin Fields, are also the first- and second-team selections, respectively.
Lawrence was excellent yet again in 2019, throwing for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. Fields was a Heisman finalist in 2019 after throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes.
He also rushed for 484 yards and another 10 scores.
Speaking of rushing, Hubbard led the FBS with 2,094 yards on the ground, while his 21 rushing touchdowns tied him for third in the nation. Add him to the shortlist of Heisman candidates.
Chase led the nation in both receiving yards (1,780) and receiving scores (20) last season, while his 84 receptions ranked 17th. Losing Heisman-winning quarterback and top overall draft pick Joe Burrow may make replicating that production difficult, but there's little doubt that Chase is one of the most talented receivers in college football.
On the defensive side, Stingley's six interceptions tied him for fifth in the country, while Parsons posted an impressive 109 tackles as a sophomore for Penn State.
