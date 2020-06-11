Trevor Lawrence, Ja'Marr Chase Headline 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-Americans

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Walter Camp Football Foundation announced its college football preseason All-American team Thursday, highlighted by Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, LSU wideout Ja'Marr Chase and Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons and LSU defensive back Derek Stingley Jr. highlight the defensive team.

Below is the full list of preseason All-Americans:

First Team Offense

WR: Ja'Marr Chase, LSU

WR: DeVonta Smith, Alabama

TE: Kyle Pitts, Florida

OL: Penei Sewell, Oregon

OL: Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

OL: Samuel Cosmi, Texas

OL: Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma

OL: Wyatt Davis, Ohio State

QB: Trevor Lawrence, Clemson

RB: Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State

RB: Travis Etienne, Clemson

PK: Keith Duncan, Iowa

First Team Defense

DL: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon



DL: Gregory Rousseau, Miami

DL: Marvin Wilson, Florida State

DL: Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh

LB: Micah Parsons, Penn State

LB: Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State

LB: Carlton Martial, Troy

DB: Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State

DB: Jevon Holland, Oregon

DB: Elijah Molden, Washington

DB: Derek Stingley Jr., LSU

P: Max Duffy, Kentucky

KR: Rondale Moore, Purdue

Second Team Offense

WR: Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State

WR: Rashod Bateman, Minnesota

TE: Pat Freiermuth, Penn State

OL: Alex Leatherwood, Alabama

OL: Walker Little, Stanford

OL: Trey Smith, Tennessee

OL: Rashawn Slater, Northwestern

OL: Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force

QB: Justin Fields, Ohio State

RB: Jaret Patterson, Buffalo

RB: Najee Harris, Alabama

PK: Matt Trickett, Kent State

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Second Team Defense

DL: Chris Rumph II, Duke

DL: Levi Onwuzurike, Washington

DL: Carlos Basham, Wake Forest

DL: Quincy Roche, Miami

LB: Nick Bolton, Missouri

LB: Dylan Moses, Alabama

LB: Paddy Fisher, Northwestern

DB: Paulson Adebo, Stanford

DB: Patrick Surtain II, Alabama

DB: Trevon Moehrig, TCU

DB: Shaun Wade, Ohio State

P: Trenton Gill, North Carolina State

KR: Jaylen Waddle, Alabama

It's no surprise that two of the leading candidates for the 2020 Heisman Trophy, Lawrence and Justin Fields, are also the first- and second-team selections, respectively.

Lawrence was excellent yet again in 2019, throwing for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns and eight interceptions while completing 65.8 percent of his passes. Fields was a Heisman finalist in 2019 after throwing for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns and just three interceptions while completing 67.2 percent of his passes.

He also rushed for 484 yards and another 10 scores.

Speaking of rushing, Hubbard led the FBS with 2,094 yards on the ground, while his 21 rushing touchdowns tied him for third in the nation. Add him to the shortlist of Heisman candidates.

Chase led the nation in both receiving yards (1,780) and receiving scores (20) last season, while his 84 receptions ranked 17th. Losing Heisman-winning quarterback and top overall draft pick Joe Burrow may make replicating that production difficult, but there's little doubt that Chase is one of the most talented receivers in college football.

On the defensive side, Stingley's six interceptions tied him for fifth in the country, while Parsons posted an impressive 109 tackles as a sophomore for Penn State.