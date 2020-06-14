Sasha Banks and Bayley Retain Women's Tag Team Titles at WWE Backlash 2020

Photo credit: WWE.com.

Sasha Banks and Bayley beat the teams of Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross and The IIconics in a Triple Threat tag team match at Backlash on Sunday to retain the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

Banks utilized the Triple Threat rules to great effect.

Bliss connected with Twisted Bliss on Peyton Royce, but The Legit Boss interrupted the pinfall and rolled up The Goddess for the win.

Banks and Bayley defeated Bliss and Cross to win the belts on the June 5 episode of SmackDown. On the following edition of Raw, The IIconics announced they had been given a title opportunity alongside a rematch for Bliss and Cross, making it a Triple Threat at Backlash.

The title feud was initially between The IIconics and Bliss and Cross after the Australian pair returned on Raw in May after a six-month hiatus. They immediately targeted the then-champions and made it clear they were coming after the belts.

In their first match back, Royce and Billie Kay beat Bliss and Cross in a non-title bout, which led to them receiving a title shot the following week. Bliss and Cross retained, though, when Royce was disqualified for continually ramming The Goddess into the ring post.

With The IIconics failing to capture the titles, Banks and Bayley saw an opportunity to thrust themselves into the championship scene, interrupting "A Moment of Bliss" on SmackDown to mock Bliss and Cross.

That led to a singles match between Banks and Bliss, and The Boss managed to prevail despite the fact that she wasn't even dressed to compete.

By virtue of that win, Banks and Bayley were given a championship match and came away victorious. There was some tension between them during the match when the latter tagged herself in and essentially pulled The Boss out of the ring, but they remained on the same page long enough to prevail.

There were some questions regarding whether Banks and Bayley would be able to co-exist at Backlash since there have been obvious issues between them despite their success. The Role Model has gotten too big for her breeches as SmackDown women's champion at times and has often spoken for her teammate rather than allowing her to express herself.

Issues existed between Kay and Royce ahead of Backlash as well, especially after the former slapped the latter across the face after she got them disqualified in their championship match.

Banks and Bayley were able to retain the titles at Backlash despite some shakiness in their friendship, and the question remains whether losing the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships some time in the near future will play a big role in their eventual breakup.

