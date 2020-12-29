Kevin Love Diagnosed with Calf Strain; Cavs to Revaluate Injury in 3-4 Weeks

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love is expected to miss at least three weeks after suffering a calf injury Sunday against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Cavs announced that Love aggravated a right calf strain suffered during the preseason and will be reassessed in three to four weeks.

The 32-year-old UCLA product has been one of the NBA's most consistently productive players over the past 12 years. He's averaged at least 16 points in 10 straight seasons and over nine rebounds every year, earning five All-Star appearances along the way.

Love also played a key role in helping the Cavs win their first and only NBA championship in franchise history in 2016.

Love has been hampered by injuries over the years, though. He's missed extended stretches over the past two seasons with hand and toe injuries, and he's sat out at least five games every year since the 2009-10 campaign.

In two games this season, Love is averaging 9.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 three-pointers made while shooting 33.3 percent from both the field and beyond the arc.

Larry Nance Jr. should draw the vast majority of the starts at the 4 for the duration of the California native's absence. It will also create more opportunities for Dean Wade and JaVale McGee as part of the Cavs' frontcourt rotation.

Much of the frontcourt burden will also likely fall on the shoulders of starting center Andre Drummond, who is off to a great start this season with 20.3 points, 14.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per contest.

The Cavs are one of the NBA's most pleasant surprises this season as they own a 3-0 record after finishing last in the Eastern Conference with a 19-46 mark last season.

Love's long-term outlook in Cleveland is unsettled as a veteran contributor on a franchise focused largely on young talent. He's still a valuable asset, however, thanks to the stretch 4 capabilities that should make a solid impact when he's healthy.