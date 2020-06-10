John Calipari Hasn't Given Knicks' HC Job a 'Second Thought,' Larry Brown Says

Michael Woods/Associated Press

John Calipari remains linked to the New York Knicks based on his relationship with new team president Leon Rose, but former mentor Larry Brown doesn't believe Calipari has even considered leaving Kentucky.

"I think he's so happy where he is," Brown said, per Marc Berman of the New York Post. "He's done such a great job and [is] so beloved there and he's helping kids. Those things mean something to him. I know he's been asked before to coach in the NBA a number of times. He hasn't given it a second thought because of how comfortable he is where he is."

Calipari began his coaching career as an assistant under Brown at Kansas in 1982, and the two reportedly speak "a couple of times a week."

Still, Berman reported Wednesday to "never to count out Calipari when Leon Rose, the new Knicks president, and William Wesley, unofficial team adviser, are involved."

Calipari spoke well of Rose when he was a candidate for the Knicks job in February, but the 2015 Basketball Hall of Fame inductee clarified he wouldn't follow him to the organization.

"I've never heard anyone in 25 years say anything bad about Leon Rose," the 61-year-old said, per Kyle Boone of CBS Sports. "He's a gatherer, he's a culture-builder. I'd help him in any way I could being a resource. It just wouldn't be to coach."

Calipari spent parts of three seasons as an NBA head coach with the Nets, producing a 72-112 record. He is better known for his college career that includes six Final Four appearances and an NCAA title in 2012. He has spent 11 seasons at Kentucky, producing a 330-77 record in this stretch.

He has given no indication he plans to leave the program any time soon. The Pennsylvania native signed a "lifetime" contract with UK in April 2019.

Meanwhile, the Knicks appear set to hire Tom Thibodeau, who has been considered the favorite to land the job for over a month, per Berman. He's reportedly already made calls to fill out his staff, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News.

Interim coach Mike Miller is also expected to interview for the full-time job as well as former NBA head coaches Kenny Atkinson and Mike Woodson.