Luka Doncic's Trainer: Mavs Star 'Not in the Best Shape' Ahead of NBA Restart

The trainer for Luka Doncic is working to get the Dallas Mavericks star back into peak shape leading up to the NBA restart on July 31.

Speaking to Russian news outlet RIA Novosti (h/t EuroHoops.net), Jure Drakslar explained that Doncic is "not in the best shape" right now, but isn't concerned about the All-Star guard being ready when games resume:

“We have been working together for the last three weeks. Luka was previously in quarantine and trained individually at home. The last three weeks we have been working hard to prepare him for the resumption of the NBA season. ... Most players struggled to stay in shape. Doncic is no exception. We understand his role in Dallas. Luka is improving every day. He puts in a lot of effort. He has completely dedicated himself to be ready."

