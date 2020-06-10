Mesabi Range College RB Taquarius Wair to Receive Jimmy V Award at 2020 ESPYs

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 14: A view of Jimmy Valvano on screen during the 2010 ESPY Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 14, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
Mesabi Range College running back Taquarius Wair will be the recipient of the 2020 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs, ESPN announced Wednesday.

"It is an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and humbling to be on a list with the previous recipients," Wair said. "I use the phrase 'don't give up' in my life every day, and I will continue to do so in the fight for my dream."

Wair lost the fingers on his left hand at the age of 4 in a fire that took the life of his sister, Shawneece. He spent a month in a coma, and doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival.

     

