Mesabi Range College RB Taquarius Wair to Receive Jimmy V Award at 2020 ESPYs

Mesabi Range College running back Taquarius Wair will be the recipient of the 2020 Jimmy V Award for Perseverance at the ESPYs, ESPN announced Wednesday.

"It is an honor to receive the Jimmy V Award for Perseverance and humbling to be on a list with the previous recipients," Wair said. "I use the phrase 'don't give up' in my life every day, and I will continue to do so in the fight for my dream."

Wair lost the fingers on his left hand at the age of 4 in a fire that took the life of his sister, Shawneece. He spent a month in a coma, and doctors gave him a 20 percent chance of survival.

