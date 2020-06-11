B/R NBA Staff: 6 Unlikely Playoff Heroes We Can Already See Coming

0 of 6

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

The NBA superstar is one of the most elusive and valuable assets throughout sports. If a franchise can grasp one of the brightest stars in the game, it can bring instant marketability, attract free agents, even earn immortality if everything aligns properly.

And yet, none of these historic heroes could have blazed their trail to championship glory without the collection of role players who helped push them across the threshold. From the timely threes of Steve Kerr and John Paxson to the unforgettable .4-second buzzer-beater from Derek Fisher and the countless contributions of "Big Shot" Robert Horry, role players make up some of the most significant and exciting moments in NBA playoff history.

This postseason, the chance to shine will reveal itself to this unheralded group once more. Who will step out of the shadows, emerge the unlikely hero and steal a critical game that will play out in our memories for years to come? Here are our picks.