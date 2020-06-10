SEC Football Media Days to Be Conducted Virtually Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Ric Tapia/Associated Press

The SEC's annual media days event will still take place this year, but it will be held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey announced the change in a statement released on Wednesday:

"Conducting football media days in a virtual format will provide us the opportunity to manage the event in a healthy manner as we continue to be impacted by COVID-19, and will provide flexibility for our programs to adjust their preparation for the 2020 football season according to the preseason calendar that is expected to be expanded due to the cancellation of the spring football season. We look forward to returning to our traditional media days format in 2021."

According to the SEC's announcement, Sankey's "State of the SEC" address will be part of the virtual event. All 14 head coaches, as well as some players from each team, will be made available to speak with reporters.

One of the sites for the event was going to be the College Football Hall of Fame, but the building has been closed since March 16 due to COVID-19.

Kimberly Beaudin, the College Football Hall of Fame chief executive director, told reporters last month they are still in the process of planning the reopening.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

The original dates for this year's SEC media days were July 13-16 in Atlanta, but the schedule for the virtual event is still to be determined.