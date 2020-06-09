Raiders' Jason Witten Meets with Vegas Police, Community Leaders Amid Unrest

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIIJune 10, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Jason Witten #82 of the Dallas Cowboys looks on prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)
Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Jason Witten addressed local officers and stakeholders Tuesday night amid civil unrest in the aftermath of George Floyd's killing.

"I'm here to listen," the 38-year-old All-Pro said. "... So many amazing work that is being done here in this community, and I think this is a great way to start—to listen and use our actions and our platforms to make a difference with that."

KTNV's Joe Bartels provided more scenes from the meeting:

Witten was named the 2012 Walter Payton Man of the Year for his work in the community, including his own JWSF SCOREkeepers program that mentors children living in battered women's shelters. He played for the Dallas Cowboys from 2003 to 2017 before retiring and working as an ESPN broadcaster in '18 only to return to the Cowboys last season.

The 11-time Pro Bowler signed a one-year contract with the Raiders earlier this offseason.

Protests are occurring in all 50 states, and across the world, since Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed in Minneapolis police custody May 25. He was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital after since-fired officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of his neck for eight minutes and 46 seconds.

Chauvin, as well as fellow fired officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, have been charged in Floyd's killing:

The Raiders have been vocal as an organization:

Players such as wide receivers Tyrell Williams and Zay Jones have also used their voices:

Witten responded Monday to former Cowboys teammate Dez Bryant calling him out:

Witten departed Dallas as the Cowboys' all-time leader in receiving yards (12,977) and receptions (1,215) while trailing only Bryant in touchdowns (72).

