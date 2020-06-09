The Undertaker: Brock Lesnar's WrestleMania 30 Win Was Decided Day of WWE Event

Jonathan Bachman/Associated Press

The Undertaker's loss to Brock Lesnar was one of the most shocking moments in WrestleMania history, and WWE CEO Vince McMahon waited until the last minute to make a final decision about the match.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter's Dave Meltzer (h/t talkSPORT's Alex McCarthy) said in March that McMahon decided the day of WrestleMania XXX to have Lesnar win and end The Undertaker's undefeated streak.

The Deadman corroborated the report last month on Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take podcast (h/t Jason Ounpraseuth of Wrestling Inc) and recounted the story again with CBSSports.com's Brian Campbell.

"We had gone back and forth depending on the day," he said. "It changed very often, but it had been that way [with Lesnar losing] for about a week, and I showed up thinking I was going over. I found out about 1 p.m. that I wasn't. It is what it is."

The former world champion provided McMahon's reasoning before adding an opinion voiced by many fans at the time and in the years since:

"Obviously, in Vince's mindset, if it's not Brock, then who? My biggest concern was I just wanted to make sure that [McMahon] was sure and that's what he wanted to do. I didn't feel like Brock needed it. Brock was already a huge star, and it wasn't going to help him one way or another. My only concern was there might have been someone down the line that could have benefitted from it more and that probably would've been Roman later on."

Roman Reigns beat The Undertaker in the main event of WrestleMania 33, which probably would've felt more meaningful if 'Taker hadn't fallen three years earlier in the Showcase of the Immortals.

Through no real fault of either competitor, Lesnar's WrestleMania XXX also fell flat because the match itself was largely forgettable.

On the premiere episode of WWE Network's Undertaker: The Last Ride documentary, The Undertaker said he suffered a concussion early on and has no recollection of what transpired in the ring. The episode included a brief clip him collapsing backstage following the bout and McMahon calling for the trainers.

Even though The Phenom hasn't been with the company for his entire career, few wrestlers have become more synonymous with WWE. Upon becoming a massive star, he didn't jump ship to WCW during the "Monday Night Wars," and he hasn't sought to branch out into television or films.

Because of his deference to McMahon, he explained to Campbell how agitating for a different finish to his WrestleMania XXX match "just wouldn't have been right."