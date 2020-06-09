LSU Players Will All Register to Vote Ahead of 2020 Election, Ed Orgeron Says

Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron said Tuesday the entire Tigers roster is going to register to vote before the 2020 United States elections.

Orgeron explained on ESPN Radio Baton Rouge (via Glen West of Sports Illustrated) that it's one of the ideas to come out of a leadership meeting with players and coaches as the defending national champions return to voluntary workouts amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"I talked to them about specific stuff that's going on in our world today and I had a leadership committee, 12 of our guys, we got together and voice their opinion for us to come up with a solution," he said. "One of the solutions they came up with as a group, to represent the team, is that we're all going to register to vote. All of our players will be checking in today and we're going to register to vote online."

The Tigers' leadership group was focused on ways to "ensure change" at a time when racial equality is at the forefront of the national discussion after George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody May 25, which has sparked worldwide protests.

Orgeron previously discussed the situation with SI's Ross Dellenger.

"My players and former players are hurting, and they let me know they're hurting," he said. "When they're hurting, it hurts me. I love all my players like they were my own. I know some are hurting right now, and I totally support them. I will not tolerate racism, and they know it."

Quarterback Joe Burrow, who led LSU to last season's national title before getting selected by the Cincinnati Bengals with the first overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, is among those who've spoken out:

Nationwide elections are scheduled for Nov. 3, four days before the Tigers host their annual rivalry game against Alabama.