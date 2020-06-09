Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: Lakers Had Shown Interest 'At Different Points'

As they look for a potential third star to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the Los Angeles Lakers might turn their sights toward Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal

During an appearance on Complex's Load Management podcast, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported the Wizards will likely extend a supermax extension to Beal, but it's not immediately clear if he would re-sign. Charania added that the Lakers have shown interest in the two-time All-Star "at different points."

         

