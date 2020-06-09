Steve Kerr's Game-Worn Bulls Shorts from 1997 NBA Finals to Be Sold at Auction

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Shorts worn by Steve Kerr when he hit the go-ahead shot in Game 6 of the 1997 NBA Finals to help the Chicago Bulls win their fifth championship of the decade are on the auction block.

The Lelands sports memorabilia auction house posted the white Champion shorts that feature Kerr's autograph for bid through June 19. While the shorts have been confirmed as worn in the series-clincher, the autograph is going through the authentication process.

Kerr's shot was recently highlighted on The Last Dance documentary about the Michael Jordan-led 1990s Chicago Bulls, who won six titles in an eight-year span.

Jordan tipped off the sharpshooting guard, who's now the head coach of the Golden State Warriors, on the bench before the play that he expected the Utah Jazz defense to overpursue.

Sure enough, with the game tied at 86 the Jazz double-teamed MJ, who passed to a wide-open Kerr for a jumper to give Chicago an 88-86 lead with five seconds left. They held on for the 90-86 win.

The Warriors coach recently discussed the moment on the Runnin' Plays podcast (via Logan Murdock of NBC Sports Bay Area).

"I s--t my pants," Kerr joked, before adding:

"It was actually a very easy shot under normal circumstances. But one of those things you dream of as a kid, and so when the ball went in, there were two thoughts. No. 1, it's like, 'Oh my god, this is incredible.' And No. 2, 'Oh man, they got four seconds left and they could still tie or win the game. So, it's not over yet.'

"So, just an amazing moment to have as a player, to be able to feel that thrill."

The shot also led to a funny moment at the Bulls' championship celebration:

Kerr won five championships as a player—three with Chicago and two with the San Antonio Spurs—and he's led the Warriors to three titles as head coach.