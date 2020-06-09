JB Bickerstaff: Cavaliers Are 'Pissed Off' About Being Left out of NBA Restart

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday the organization is "pissed off" it didn't qualify for the restart of the 2019-20 NBA season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Bickerstaff explained during an appearance on The Woj Pod with ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the Cavs understand the safety-based decision to only include 22 teams but added it provides "internal motivation" to the coaches and players moving forward:

The Cavaliers owned the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 19-46 when play was halted March 11 because of COVID-19. Only the Golden State Warriors (15-50) had a worse mark in the West.

In turn, Cleveland was one of the eight teams left on the sidelines for the expected resumption of play, but those teams might find other ways to get games in.

The Cavs were one of the teams that discussed the potential for joint practices followed by a regional summer league for squads that didn't make the restart cut, per Wojnarowski.

Along with the regional groups, which would include about three televised games, those teams are seeking an additional week to 10 days added to their training camp before the 2020-21 season to offset not being included, according to Woj.

Cleveland is attempting to rebuild its roster around the guard tandem of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland, top-10 picks over the past two years. So the extra games, even in more of an exhibition environment, could help Bickerstaff and his staff start laying the groundwork for next season.

The Cavs are likely still a few years away from serious contention, however, unless they're able to make a couple of blockbuster moves during the offseason.