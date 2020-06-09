Report: Pistons Would 'Welcome' Chauncey Billups Reunion in Assistant GM Role

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

The Detroit Pistons reportedly have some interest in hiring Chauncey Billups as assistant general manager once they hire a GM.

According to Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press, the Pistons would "welcome" a reunion with Billups, but they would prefer not to hire him as the general manager since he has no front office experience.

Sankofa noted that a source indicated that Billups only has interest in taking a GM job. Another former Pistons player, Tayshaun Prince, is reportedly being considered for the assistant GM role as well.

Billups was a candidate to become the Cleveland Cavaliers' president of basketball operations three years ago, but he removed himself from consideration.

The 43-year-old Billups is one of the most revered players in Pistons history. Known as Mr. Big Shot due to his penchant for coming through in the clutch, Billups spent parts of eight seasons with the Pistons from 2002-03 through 2008-09 and again to close out his career during the 2013-14 season.

In his 482 regular-season games with Detroit, Billups averaged 16.5 points, 6.2 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers made per contest.

The five-time All-Star helped lead the Pistons to the playoffs on six occasions, and he came up big on the playoff stage with 17.6 points, 5.9 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game in 111 playoff outings as a member of the Pistons.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Most notably, Billups was named 2004 NBA Finals MVP, as he spearheaded the Pistons' championship win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Billups also led the Pistons to the Finals the following year.

The Pistons fired Jeff Bower from his GM position in June 2018, which led to senior adviser Ed Stefanski becoming the primary decision-maker in the front office. The new general manager is expected to work closely with Stefanski.

Whoever takes over as Pistons GM will have a tough job on their hands, as the Pistons have reached the playoffs only twice in the past 11 years and have finished with a winning record once during that time frame.

Detroit was 20-46 this season before the coronavirus pandemic halted play, and its season is officially over, as it wasn't one of the 22 teams invited to continue playing in Orlando under the NBA's resumption plan.