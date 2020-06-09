MLB Rumors: Latest Draft Buzz on Spencer Torkelson, Yankees, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With the MLB draft almost upon us, all eyes are on the Detroit Tigers, who secured the first overall pick for the second time in three years. And, just as it was in 2018, their goal remains to pick the biggest talent.

There has been plenty of talk about who they will draft, with names such as Spencer Torkelson, Austin Martin and others being linked to the Tigers.

Detroit, just like many other teams, has had to prepare for this year’s unique draft in a different way than before. Scouts lost months of visiting schools and watching prospects, and college and high school players didn’t get to show off their true potential in such a short amount of time.

However, the 2020 MLB draft will go on. It begins on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET, and its shortened five-round format will span two days.

Despite the unusual position scouts and teams have been put in, there are still plenty of rumors about which players are being targeted and what teams are looking for.

Below, we’ll break down some of the latest draft buzz surrounding the favorite to go No. 1, Spencer Torkelson, and what the Yankees and Pirates are rumored to be going after.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Is Spencer Torkelson a lock at No. 1?

Two years ago, Detroit used the first overall pick in the 2018 draft to select right-hander Casey Mize. This year, it will most likely be securing one of the best bats in the 2020 draft class.

While many speculate Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson will become the first overall pick, the Tigers were looking at five or six players at one point.

"We continue to talk," scouting director Scott Pleis told MLB.com. "We have five or six guys we're beating up pretty hard. We feel good about it. We just want to do everything we can to make sure we know everything we need to know."

While Pleis didn't identify any players, MLB’s Jim Callis reported that sources had narrowed down Detroit’s prospects to Torkelson, Vanderbilt third baseman Austin Martin, Texas A&M lefty Asa Lacy, Georgia right-hander Emerson Hancock and New Mexico State infielder Nick Gonzales.

However, Callis noted "officials with other clubs would be surprised" if the Tigers didn't use their pick on Torkelson.

Since then, it seems Detroit has locked down its No. 1 pick.

ESPN draft analyst Kiley McDaniel told a conference call on June 4 that he's "98 percent sure" the Tigers will select the 20-year-old—making him only the second true first baseman to be selected first in the MLB draft since Adrian Gonzalez in 2000.

"It's hard to imagine them not taking him with what's coming from their camp, people close to that camp," McDaniel said, according to the Detroit Free Press. "It's not really an actual conversation unless something really drastic happens that I don’t foresee happening."

McDaniel also noted the Tigers like powerful bats and prefer players from the SEC. Torkelson's incredible power at the plate—blasting 54 homers over three years at ASU—paired with extreme plate discipline make him one of the best offensive prospects the draft has seen in a while.

It seems all but guaranteed that he will be a Tiger soon.

Yankees Eyeing Position Players

At the other end of the draft, the Yankees sit with the 28th overall pick.

According to MLB’s Jonathan Mayo, most talk surrounding their first-round draft pick is about position players.

"Experts believe the club will target a quality position player in the first round before seeking pitchers later," MLB's Bryan Hoch wrote in his preview of the Yankees' draft.

New York has been linked to Mount Carmel HS (Chicago) shortstop Ed Howard and Baylor shortstop Nick Loftin. Given the latter's collegiate experience at shortstop, he may be the more likely choice.

Other position players that have been connected to the Yankees are Mountain Pointe HS (Phoenix) shortstop Carson Tucker and Arizona catcher Austin Wells, while Texas Tech right-hander Clayton Beeter has also been thrown in the mix.

The Yankees have forfeited their second- and fifth-round picks as a result of signing Gerrit Cole during free agency, leaving them with just three total picks to add depth to their roster.

Pirates Looking to College

With the No. 7 overall pick in the draft, it appears the Pirates may be looking toward the college route, with MLB's Adam Berry saying, "The Pirates are said to be targeting college position players with their first pick."

In his mock draft, Mayo noted Louisville left-handed pitcher Reid Detmers or Arkansas outfielder Heston Kjerstad are all on the table—and even reported the Pirates are "definitely discussing" Detmers.

He even said Spruce Creek HS outfielder Zac Veen might be considered, as the top high school position player in the draft class.

Callis and McDaniel also linked Pittsburgh to Kjerstad and threw two new names in the mix—UCLA outfielder Garrett Mitchell and N.C. State catcher Patrick Bailey.

Bailey is the top backstop in the draft class, a position that is a clear hole in the Pirates’ system and one of their biggest draft needs.

However, the real standout here seems to be Kjerstad, as the top left-handed power hitter in the draft class. The Arkansas outfielder may be one of the better bats available at No. 7.