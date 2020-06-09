B/R Staff Roundtable: Has Dana White Overplayed His Hand with Fighters' Pay?

2 of 3

Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Tom Taylor: Has Dana White overplayed his hand when it comes to fighter pay? I'm not sure. As bad as things look, maybe he's soundly in control. I don't have much of a mind for business.

What I do know is that many UFC fighters, who put their bodies through hell for our entertainment, seem to be tired of making chump change compared to most other athletes.

UFC fighters griping about their pay is nothing new. It's happened many, many times over the years. What is fairly unprecedented is having so many big-name fighters voicing their concerns all at once. Sean O'Malley. Henry Cejudo. Jon Jones. Jorge Masvidal. Maybe even Conor McGregor, if the widespread speculation that his retirement is a negotiation tactic is accurate. These aren't ornery undercard fighters complaining to a few thousand Instagram followers. These are legitimate MMA superstars at the height of their careers, and they're fed up, and they're screaming it to their millions of social media followers.

This could end up being a problem for the UFC.

During the coronavirus pandemic, it's hard enough for the promotion to schedule big matchups. Many of its promotion's biggest stars—like McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov—are stuck overseas. Others are unable to train properly because of gym closures and unwilling to accept fights as a result. Real stars are simply in short supply. The proof is last weekend's UFC 250 pay-per-view, which, while entertaining, was widely panned for its lack of big names.

Factor in these fighters railing against the UFC and the promotion's list of available stars gets even smaller.

Imagine O'Malley, Cejudo, Jones, Masvidal, McGregor and maybe a few others all decide to sit out until the UFC meets their demands. That is a big chunk of valuable talent unavailable to the promotion, and it's gonna hurt. If it keeps up, the UFC may have to open its bursting wallet and start sharing the wealth a little more. That is, if the promotion wants to fend off athlete unionization—gasp—for another few years.

So, while I can't say for sure whether Dana White has overplayed his hand, I am confident things could get very tricky for the promotion if he's not careful.