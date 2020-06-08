MLB Players and Stories That Need Their Own Documentaries

0 of 8

MONICA DAVEY/Getty Images

The massive popularity of The Last Dance, ESPN's 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, has led to a wave of interest in sports documentaries.

Baseball has no exact equivalent to Jordan, who is truly one-of-a-kind, though we did examine some recent MLB players who brought elements of His Airness to the sport.

Even without a direct Jordan analog, MLB is littered with fascinating personalities and events. ESPN recently ran the doc Imperfect about late Hall of Fame pitcher Roy Halladay and is slated to release Long Summer Gone, about the Mark McGwire/Sammy Sosa home run barrage of 1998, on June 14.

Or consider the story of Esteban Loaiza, a two-time All-Star who was busted on drug charges, ended up in federal prison and was recently profiled in an excellent piece by Bleacher Report's Scott Miller.

Let's examine eight more MLB players and stories from the past 40 years that need their own deep-dive documentaries. If and when they're made, we'll be watching.