Who Is the Michael Jordan of MLB? Ranking Candidates from the Last 40 Years

If The Last Dance has taught us anything, it's that Michael Jordan is basketball's undisputed GOAT.

Yes, he put up otherworldly numbers and won a handful of rings plus one. More than that, though, His Airness is still able to transfix fans nearly two decades after he took his last shot in the NBA.

There is no direct equivalent to Jordan in baseball or any other sport. He is truly one of a kind.

But we can break down what made Jordan so special and identify players in modern MLB history (meaning guys who played all or most of their games after 1980) who embody one or more of those MJ-esque attributes.

That eliminates all-time greats such as Babe Ruth and Ted Williams. And this isn't a list of top players of the last 40 years by WAR or anything like that.

Rather, we're looking for guys who combined exemplary stats with the subjective, know-it-when-we-see-it qualities that made MJ, well, MJ.