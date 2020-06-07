3 Auburn Football Players Test Positive for COVID-19 Ahead of Offseason Workout

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The Auburn Tigers football team is scheduled to begin voluntary offseason workouts Monday, but three unnamed players will not be present after testing positive for COVID-19.

"Auburn players reported back to campus on Thursday evening and were all tested for the coronavirus on Friday ahead of the commencement of voluntary offseason workouts, which are set to begin Monday," AL.com's Tom Green reported Sunday, adding that a university spokesman confirmed the three players were asymptomatic.

Those three players will be quarantined before rejoining the team.

