Bettor Wagers Record $1M on Amanda Nunes to Beat Felicia Spencer at UFC 250

John Locher/Associated Press

Amanda Nunes enters her UFC 250 main event against Felicia Spencer as an overwhelming favorite at -600 (bet $600 to win $100) at William Hill U.S. sportsbook in Las Vegas.

That didn't scare off one bettor from placing a $1 million wager on the reigning featherweight champion.

William Hill told ESPN's Ben Fawkes it's the largest bet it has taken on an MMA event. A win would net the undisclosed bettor $166,666.70.

After taking the wager, William Hill moved Nunes to -650 and Spencer to +450.

If Nunes can pull off the victory, she'll become the first UFC fighter to defend titles in multiple weight classes while simultaneously holding both belts. Spencer, meanwhile, is looking to prove she's the No. 1 fighter in the featherweight division after following her loss to Cris Cyborg with a victory over Zarah Fairn.

Nunes has won 10 straight fights heading into Saturday's main event. A loss now would be particularly crushing for one MMA fan in particular.