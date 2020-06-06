UFC's Ian Heinisch Reveals Cornerman Had 'False Positive' COVID-19 Diagnosis

Handout/Getty Images

Middleweight fighter Ian Heinisch nearly didn't make the preliminary fight card for UFC 250 because his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

After defeating Gerald Meerschaert via knockout in 74 seconds Saturday, Heinisch revealed the test was a "false positive," clearing the way for him to participate in the event.

