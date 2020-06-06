UFC's Ian Heinisch Reveals Cornerman Had 'False Positive' COVID-19 Diagnosis

UFC's Ian Heinisch Reveals Cornerman Had 'False Positive' COVID-19 DiagnosisJune 7, 2020
Middleweight fighter Ian Heinisch nearly didn't make the preliminary fight card for UFC 250 because his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.
Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani
Ian Heinisch confirms on the broadcast that one of his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19 but it was deemed a “false positive” after a second test on Thursday afternoon, clearing him to fight. That’s why he was initially pulled from the fight and Anthony Ivy was signed.
After defeating Gerald Meerschaert via knockout in 74 seconds Saturday, Heinisch revealed the test was a "false positive," clearing the way for him to participate in the event.
