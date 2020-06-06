UFC's Ian Heinisch Reveals Cornerman Had 'False Positive' COVID-19 Diagnosis

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: In this handout image provided by UFC, Ian Heinisch celebrates after his knockout victory over Gerald Meerschaert in their middleweight bout during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Handout/Getty Images

Middleweight fighter Ian Heinisch nearly didn't make the preliminary fight card for UFC 250 because his cornerman tested positive for COVID-19.

After defeating Gerald Meerschaert via knockout in 74 seconds Saturday, Heinisch revealed the test was a "false positive," clearing the way for him to participate in the event.

     

