Bucks Organization to Hold Public Protest Sunday in Front of Fiserv Forum

Morry Gash/Associated Press

The Milwaukee Bucks organization announced plans to hold a protest march in support of social justice on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

Per ESPN's Eric Woodyard, the event will start at the plaza in front of Fiserv Forum and include players, coaches, owners, management and staff members.

The Bucks took part in protests Saturday, per Hannah Jewell of Fox 6.

Reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo was seen handing out water to protesters.

Per Ben Steele of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Sterling Brown, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez, Frank Mason II and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Giannis' brother) joined their teammate. They wore matching "I Can't Breathe" T-shirts.

Antetokounmpo also said a few words to the crowd:

"This is our city, man," Antetokounmpo said. "We got to come out here and support."

"We want change, we want justice, and that's why we're out here. That's what we're going to do today. That's why I'm going to march with you.

"I want my kid to grow up here in Milwaukee, and not to be scared to walk in the streets. I don't want my kid to have hate in his heart."

As for Sunday, Steele reported that remarks will be made at the Juneau Ave. and Vel R. Phillips Ave. intersection, followed by the march.