Video: Devin Clark Takes a Knee, Raises Fist During UFC 250 Introduction

Paul KasabianSenior ContributorJune 7, 2020

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JUNE 06: Devin Clark reacts after the conclusion of his light heavyweight bout against Alonzo Menifield during the UFC 250 event at UFC APEX on June 06, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)
Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

UFC light heavyweight fighter Devin Clark knelt and raised his fist as he was being introduced before his unanimous-decision win over Alonzo Menifield at UFC 250 in Las Vegas on Saturday.

After Clark was announced as the winner, his corner raised its fists in unison, per Andreas Hale of Sporting News and DAZN USA.

Worldwide protests have occurred following the killing of 46-year-old black man George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody May 25.

Those protests have called for an end to racial inequality and police brutality, and protesters have often raised their fists and knelt in solidarity.

Clark did not speak with reporters post-match, as he was transported to a hospital for a left eye injury suffered during the fight, per James Lynch of The Score.

Clark beat Menifield 30-27, 29-28, 29-28 for his 12th professional win.   

