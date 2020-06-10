WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 10

0 of 8

Credit: WWE.com

On the back of the huge NXT TakeOver: In Your House, the June 10 edition of the black-and-gold brand promised major fallout from the event. New and familiar champions walked in with fresh confidence.

Adam Cole put The Velveteen Dream behind him in a brutal Backlot Brawl at In Your House. However, the NXT champion had not defeated all his rivals. Dexter Lumis challenged the champion in a non-title match.

Io Shirai defeated Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley in the main event of TakeOver to win her first NXT Women's Championship. The champion had much to say about the biggest win of her career.

Finn Balor defeated Damian Priest at TakeOver, but he still had one last bit of revenge left. He challenged Cameron Grimes to a rematch of their controversial fight last month.

Keith Lee shut up Johnny Gargano at In Your House. The Limitless One wanted to look forward to new challengers, though he knew that The Rebel Heart would not let him rest.

This show was not likely to reach the level of excitement of TakeOver, but it still had the potential to keep people talking about NXT.