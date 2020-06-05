Warriors Rumors: LaMelo Ball, James Wiseman Have Met with GSW in Zoom Meetings

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

The NBA's plan to resume the 2019-20 season will only feature 22 teams, and the Golden State Warriors will not be one of them.

Instead, the club will get a head start on the draft process, and that already appears to be underway.

Anthony Slater of The Athletic reported Thursday that Golden State has held Zoom meetings with top prospects, including center James Wiseman and guard LaMelo Ball.

The NBA draft lottery has been pushed back to Aug. 25, with the draft itself now scheduled for Oct. 15, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Thanks to a league-worst 15-50 record, it's likely the Warriors will land one of the top selections.

Wiseman and Ball are considered two of the top players available this year, and they have contrasting skill sets. Slater noted the team expects it will be allowed to meet with prospects in person before the draft.

Ball ranks No. 1 on the latest big board from Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman, who believes Golden State is a good landing spot for the guard:

"... Ball would start his NBA career in a locker room with Hall of Famers and a winning culture. He would presumably get valuable playoff experience right away.

"Looking ahead, Curry will be 35 when Ball would be eligible for his extension. While Ball would add value to the rotation right away, the timing of the beginning of his prime would match up with when Curry will likely hit a wall."

Wiseman, on the other hand, is ranked No. 12 by Wasserman, who worries about the big man's skill level and versatility in the paint:

"He's strictly a 5 who lacks both the offensive skill set and lateral quickness to play power forward. He's flashed mid-range touch, but he's far from a shooter. He totaled one assist in 69 minutes at Memphis and doesn't figure to add much as a passer. And opposing offenses are bound to target him with pick-and-rolls to bring him away from the basket, where he's vulnerable guarding in space."

With a long way to go until October, the Warriors have the benefit of time as they look to prolong their current run of success—this season's woes notwithstanding.