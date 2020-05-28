The Riskiest Potential Lottery Picks in the 2020 NBA Draft

1 of 5

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

There is still enough belief in Cole Anthony's athleticism and scoring ability. But for lottery teams, drafting him as a new lead guard suddenly sounds risky.

He deserves a semi-pass for his inefficiency given the poor spacing and knee injury he dealt with in college. But there are still legitimate questions about his decision-making and overall execution for such a ball-dominant player.

Anthony shot 38.0 percent from the floor with a 30.0 percent usage rate. He averaged 4.0 assists to 3.5 turnovers while jacking up 15.7 field-goal attempts, which is a reflection of his mentality and instincts to look for his shot first.

Heavily dependent on his outside shooting and pull-up game, Anthony showed poor touch and tunnel vision when entering the lane. He converted only 10-of-40 runners and a brutal 39.2 percent of his attempts around the basket.

Given Anthony's preferred shot selection and questionable facilitating feel for a lead guard, it's worth asking whether he's suited to run an NBA franchise, and how a poor game from him can affect the team's offense. Plus, between his high school and college roles, he's had limited experience playing off the ball.

While Anthony will likely still find a way to be productive in the pros, the concern is that his numbers will come at a price.