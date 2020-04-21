LaMelo Ball's Best and Worst Landing Spots in 2020 NBA Draft

1 of 9

Even without knowing if Jim Boylen will still be coaching the Chicago Bulls, Ball should be interested in their situation. He can fill a need for a talented roster that his particular skills could unlock.

Boylen or a new coach would value Ball's playmaking alongside Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr., Lauri Markkanen and Wendell Carter Jr. His jumper and body may need time to develop, but right away, Ball can elevate those around him with his knack for setting the table. His scoring workload would be limited, which would be a good thing. He'd be able to play to his strengths—creating easy shots for teammates by tapping in to his passing IQ and vision.

Coby White did come alive over the last month of the season, but his streak scoring may also be perfectly suited for the sixth-man role. And while Tomas Satoransky and Kris Dunn can still offer value in supporting roles, Ball, a 6'7" point guard and improving athlete, is one of the draft's few prospects with All-Star potential.

The arrow appears to be pointing up for Chicago now that Arturas Karnisovas has taken over. The Bulls should be closer to escaping the lottery than most, and Ball, with his pace and facilitating ability, could be the difference-maker that helps them turn the corner.