Adam Silver on George Floyd Killing: 'This Is a Wake-Up Call for the Country'

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said the killing of George Floyd is a "wake-up call for the country" on a special edition of Inside the NBA on Thursday, per Dan Woike of USA Today.

"This is about listening at this moment," Silver added, per Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press.

"So I don't think it's about coming up with something tomorrow, but fairly quickly, I think we need to come together and think about ways this institution can have an impact on a greater society."

Silver also stated that the league is "ultimately maybe in a position to have more of an impact on this issue than almost any other organization in the world."



Silver, former NBA player Stephen Jackson and Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban joined the show alongside the Inside the NBA panel featuring host Ernie Johnson and analysts Shaquille O'Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.

Silver's comments come four days after he delivered a leaguewide memo:

"Racism, police brutality and racial injustice remain part of everyday life in America and cannot be ignored," Silver wrote. "At the same time, those who serve and protect our communities honorably and heroically are again left to answer for those who don't."

Silver and NBPA President Michele Roberts appear committed to the NBA's effort to promote significant change. Silver cited Roberts saying that "this just can't be more of the same, this isn't about another joint statement from the league and its players."

Many NBA players have protested or voiced their thoughts in recent days, including Indiana Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon, Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown and Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young.

A list of NBA player and team statements and actions in recent days can be found here via NBA.com.