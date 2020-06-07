The Real Winners and Losers from UFC 250

1 of 8

Handout/Getty Images

If you don't believe Amanda Nunes is a badass, ask Felicia Spencer.

The Canadian export was beaten from one side of the Octagon to the other as the UFC featherweight champion successfully defended her title atop the UFC 250 card.

The two fighters embraced after the unanimous decision was announced, and Nunes actually draped her belt across the beaten challenger's shoulder, but there was little to suggest the Brazilian wasn't exactly what she's been billed as: the greatest female mixed martial artist of all time.

"It's about as close as anyone's going to get to that belt for a long, long time," Cormier said. "Felicia Spencer is as skilled and as tough as anyone, and she might beat everyone else, but Nunes is on a completely different level from anyone we've seen."

The champion swept the scorecards with two counts of 50-44 and another of 50-45.

Nunes landed 124 significant strikes to Spencer's 42, had 57 percent accuracy to Spencer's 32 and successfully converted six of seven takedown attempts while snuffing all seven of Spencer's tries.

She also became the first simultaneous two-division champ in UFC history to defend both belts, and she has eight title-fight wins, placing her third among active fighters behind Jon Jones (14) and Anderson Silva (11) and tied with Jose Aldo.

"I knew she was very tough, and I had to be sharp. I had to go five rounds, and I had to be sharp as a cactus," Nunes said. "That was my goal, to defend my two belts."

"She made it look like a glorified sparring training session," Anik said.

Cormier agreed, and after saying Nunes has cleaned out both the 135- and 145-pound divisions, he suggested she tangle with flyweight champ Valentina Shevchenko, who she's beaten twice.

"She and Valentina Shevchenko could fight every weekend," he said. "Because that's the only thing out there."