Report: Mark Emmert Told Congress CFB Season Could Be Shortened Amid Pandemic

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 4, 2020

FILE - In this Feb. 11, 2020, file photo, NCAA President Mark Emmert testifies during a Senate Commerce subcommittee hearing on intercollegiate athlete compensation on Capitol Hill in Washington. The Power Five conferences spent $350,000 on lobbying in the first three months of 2020, more than they had previously spent in any full year, as part of a coordinated effort to influence Congress on legislation affecting the ability of college athletes to earn endorsement money. At the hearing in February, NCAA President Mark Emmert said Congress needs to put “guardrails” on athletes' ability to earn money, in part to protect against potential recruiting abuses and endorsement money being used as a pay-for-play scheme. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NCAA executives are preparing for the possibility of a shortened college football season that could see conference title games kick off in late November.   

According to Alan Blinder and Jonathan Martin of the New York Times, NCAA president Mark Emmert told a group of Republicans in the House of Representatives that the coronavirus pandemic may force a truncated season with "certain championships" played by Thanksgiving. 

      

