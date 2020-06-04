Report: Mark Emmert Told Congress CFB Season Could Be Shortened Amid Pandemic

Susan Walsh/Associated Press

NCAA executives are preparing for the possibility of a shortened college football season that could see conference title games kick off in late November.

According to Alan Blinder and Jonathan Martin of the New York Times, NCAA president Mark Emmert told a group of Republicans in the House of Representatives that the coronavirus pandemic may force a truncated season with "certain championships" played by Thanksgiving.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.