Clemson WR Justyn Ross Says He Will 'Shock the World' After Major Spinal Surgery

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 4, 2020

Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross (8) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Ohio State, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The football career of Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross is in doubt following news of congenital fusion in the sophomore's spine. However, Ross remains optimistic about his future. 

Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney told ESPN's David M. Hale an X-ray uncovered the condition after Ross suffered an injury during the team's final practice before the coronavirus pandemic forced team activities on hiatus. 

Ross will undergo surgery in Pittsburgh on Friday. Surgeon Dr. David Okonkwo told Swinney he's "optimistic" Ross will be able to return to the field, though the coach said he is "unaware" of any player playing again after this type of procedure.

The wide receiver seems to share his surgeon's outlook: 

       

