The Best Win-Win Trades in Modern NBA History

Noah Graham/Getty Images

The Trade: Cleveland Cavaliers traded Kevin Johnson, Tyrone Corbin, 1988 first-round pick, 1988 second-round pick and 1989 second-round pick to Phoenix Suns for Larry Nance, Mike Sanders and 1988 first-round pick

Johnson was the seventh overall pick in the 1987 NBA draft out of California, a skilled point guard that was coming off the Cavaliers' bench behind second-year guard Mark Price.

Price was just breaking out with 16.0 points, 6.0 assists and 1.2 steals in his sophomore season and would later go on to make four All-Star teams with the Cavs and become one of the best players in franchise history.

Cleveland had a promising young core of Price, Brad Daughtery, Ron Harper, John "Hot Rod" Williams and Dell Curry and needed a proven All-Star to elevate the team.

The Suns were in the middle of a 28-54 season and needed an infusion of young talent. Nance was their best player, a 6'10" power forward with outstanding leaping ability who had made the 1985 All-Star game.

Agreeing to a deal based around Nance and Johnson ended up helping both teams.

The Cavs became a playoff regular in the East with Nance, who would go on to make two more All-Star games in Cleveland.

Johnson would spend the remaining 11-and-a-half seasons of his career in Phoenix, being named to three All-Star teams with averages of 18.7 points, 9.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 683 games. Phoenix would also use the first-round pick acquired from the Cavaliers to select Dan Majerle, a three-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Suns.

The Trade: New York Knicks traded Bill Cartwright, a 1988 first-round pick and 1988 third-round pick to Chicago Bulls for Charles Oakley, 1988 first-round pick and 1988 third-round pick

A draft-day trade in 1988 between the Knicks and Bulls would help elevate both franchises while providing better overall roster fits.

While Oakley was quickly becoming one of the best rebounders in the NBA, the Bulls had just drafted Horace Grant with the 10th overall pick in 1987 and wanted to get him a larger role.

A few states over, the Knicks were experiencing a similar dilemma. While Cartwright was a former All-Star, New York was determined to use Patrick Ewing as a full-time center and needed a power forward to put next to him.

Oakley played his role perfectly, averaging a double-double over the next 10 seasons with the Knicks and being named an All-Star in 1994. Cartwright and Grant would become the starting frontcourt on three Bulls championship teams from 1991 to 1993.

The picks turned out to be valuable as well. Chicago drafted Will Perdue, a quality backup center who was later traded for Dennis Rodman, while the Knicks grabbed Rod Strickland with the 19th overall pick.