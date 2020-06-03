Incoming Tennessee Cheerleader Under Investigation for Social Media Racial Slur

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 4, 2020

KNOXVILLE, TN - FEBRUARY 21: Detailed view of the Tennessee Volunteers logo which is seen on a cheerleader megaphone during a game against the Florida Gators at Thompson-Boling Arena on February 21, 2018 in Knoxville, Tennessee. Tennessee won 62-57. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Joe Robbins/Getty Images

The University of Tennessee is investigating a prospective student who was slated to be on the cheerleading squad after she allegedly used racial slurs on her social media accounts.

"We are aware of reports that some current, prospective or former students have made racist posts online," the university said in a statement Wednesday. "We condemn hate and are working hard to create an inclusive campus culture. When we receive reports, we gather facts and take appropriate action directly with those involved."

The university previously responded to a thread purportedly showing the incoming freshman saying "I can drive n----rs" on Snapchat and using the same slur in a picture, saying it will take "appropriate actions" after a review.

An Instagram post welcoming her to the cheerleading squad, which was originally posted last month, has been deleted.  

