Belmont Stakes 2020: Post Time, TV Schedule and Live-Stream Hub for Triple Crown

Horse racing fans, rejoice—our beloved sport is back!

It may be happening later than usual and out of sequence, but the Belmont Stakes is set for Saturday. And to ensure you don't miss any of it, we have all the viewing and streaming info you'll need to get your Triple Crown on.

When: Saturday, June 20

Post Time: 5:42 p.m. ET

Watch: NBC's coverage goes from 3-6 p.m. ET

Stream: NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app

The Belmont Stakes is going to be a unique event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Traditionally the final leg in horse racing's Triple Crown, this year it will be the first.

There won't be any fans in attendance, either, in what is a temporary reality for live sporting events due to the coronavirus. And the race was postponed by two weeks and will be 1⅛ miles long rather than the traditional 1½ miles.

In a statement by the New York Racing Association, the organization noted the distance was changed "to properly account for the schedule adjustments to the Triple Crown series and overall calendar for three-year-olds in training."

As for the other races in the Triple Crown, the Kentucky Derby was moved from May 2 to September 5 and the Preakness Stakes was changed from May 16 to October 3.

As for the horses, Tiz The Law (6-5) is currently the betting favorite, followed by Sole Volante (9/2), Dr Post (5-1) and Tap it To Win (6-1).

It won't be a traditional experience at the Belmont this year, as everyone is forced to watch from home. But as live sports slowly return, it will be an interesting litmus test to see how such a prominent event functions without spectators in the stands.