Esports' Jian Zihao, Known as 'Uzi,' Retires Citing Several Health Problems

Hu Chengwei/Getty Images

Prominent esports player Jian "Uzi" Zihao retired, announcing to fans he was stepping away to focus on his health.

"I regret to tell everyone that I am retiring," Zihao wrote on Weibo (via USA Today's Scott Gleeson). "Because of chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons, I was found to have Type-2 diabetes during a physical examination last year."

Uzi explained to Nike last September he was having problems with his right shoulder, which would affect his entire arm.

"One time I went to the hospital for a check up and the doctor said my arms are similar to that of a 40 to 50-year-old," he said (h/t Dexerto's Andrew Amos). "He really told me that."

Uzi added that sitting for prolonged periods while competing made the lower half of his body "[feel] like it's not mine."

ESPN's Emily Rand noted the 23-year-old is one of the most decorated League of Legends players ever. His first League of Legends Pro League championship came in 2018 with Royal Never Give Up.