Esports' Jian Zihao, Known as 'Uzi,' Retires Citing Several Health Problems

Esports' Jian Zihao, Known as 'Uzi,' Retires Citing Several Health ProblemsJune 3, 2020
Prominent esports player Jian "Uzi" Zihao retired, announcing to fans he was stepping away to focus on his health.
"I regret to tell everyone that I am retiring," Zihao wrote on Weibo (via USA Today's Scott Gleeson). "Because of chronic stress, obesity, irregular diet, staying up late and other reasons, I was found to have Type-2 diabetes during a physical examination last year."
Royal Never Give Up @RNGRoyal
As of today, LPL0006 @UziRNG will officially retire. Uzi was not only the heart and soul of RNG, but also an icon in the esports world as a whole. From a teenager onwards he never gave up and worked as hard as he could to be the best he could in his role, he inspired many. https://t.co/wsqqOnqE4o
Uzi explained to Nike last September he was having problems with his right shoulder, which would affect his entire arm.
"One time I went to the hospital for a check up and the doctor said my arms are similar to that of a 40 to 50-year-old," he said (h/t Dexerto's Andrew Amos). "He really told me that."
Uzi added that sitting for prolonged periods while competing made the lower half of his body "[feel] like it's not mine."
ESPN's Emily Rand noted the 23-year-old is one of the most decorated League of Legends players ever. His first League of Legends Pro League championship came in 2018 with Royal Never Give Up.
