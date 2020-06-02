Timmy Jernigan Not Joining Texans After Agreeing to Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan (93) reacts after a New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees sack in the first half of an NFL divisional playoff football game in New Orleans, Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
Butch Dill/Associated Press

Timmy Jernigan won't be signing with the Houston Texans after all.

The veteran defensive tackle posted on Instagram Tuesday that he wouldn't be going to Houston and appears now to be a free agent yet again, per ESPN's Adam Schefter:

                     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

