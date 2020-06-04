UFC 250: Nunes vs. Spencer Odds, Schedule, Predictions and Fight Hype

Josh Hedges/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes and Felicia Spencer are set to headline a UFC 250 card at the organization's Apex facility in Las Vegas.

The Lioness has already solidified her place in MMA history as the most accomplished woman in the history of the sport. Now, she'll look to add another item to her resume by successfully defending two belts in different divisions.

The longtime queen of the bantamweight division has yet to defend her featherweight title she earned by knocking out Cris Cyborg, but Spencer will give her the opportunity to do just that in the main event.

Elsewhere on the card there are important fights in the bantamweight division and a welterweight fight to round out the main card.

Main Card

Amanda Nunes (-650; Bet $650 to win $100) vs. Felicia Spencer (+475; $100 bet wins $475)

(-650; Bet $650 to win $100) vs. Felicia Spencer (+475; $100 bet wins $475) Raphael Assuncao (+125) vs. Cody Garbrandt (-145)

(+125) vs. Cody (-145) Aljamain Sterling (-115) vs. Cory Sandhagen (-105)

Sterling (-115) vs. Cory (-105) Neil Magny (-145) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+125)

(-145) vs. Anthony Rocco Martin (+125) Eddie Wineland (+400) vs. Sean O'Malley (-500)

Prelims

Alex Caceres (+140) vs. Chase Hooper (-160)

(+140) vs. Chase Hooper (-160) Ian Heinisch (-130) vs. Gerald Meerschaert (+110)

(-130) vs. Gerald (+110) Cody Stamann (-270) vs. Brian Kelleher (+230)

(-270) vs. Brian (+230) Charles Byrd (-170) vs Maki Pitolo (+150)

Early Prelims

Jussier Formiga (+120) vs. Alex Perez (-140)

(+120) vs. Alex Perez (-140) Alonzo Menifield (-230) vs. Devin Clark (+190)

Felicia Spencer Ready to 'Shock the World'

Looking at the odds, Felicia Spencer is a long shot to come away with the title on Saturday night. She wouldn't have it any other way.

"I love being the underdog. The more people who doubt me does not impact me in any way. If anything it gives me more motivation to perform," she told Cole Shelton of BJPenn.com. "I also have no pressure on me so I'm ready to shock the world. This is also not my first time being a massive underdog and probably won't be the last. Upsets happen all the time, and I'm ready to pull off a big one."

This isn't the first time Spencer has faced long odds. She was a massive underdog in her bout against Cris Cyborg—a fight she ultimately lost by decision.

But there were some positives to be gleaned from that performance that could be transferred to her fight against Nunes. First, Spencer proved her durability. Cyborg is one of the most fierce strikers in the game and only takes a back seat to Nunes when it comes to power.

According to UFC Stats, she absorbed 122 strikes from Cyborg while surviving all three rounds. Spencer also showed a relentless pursuit of the takedown. She went 0-of-8 against the Brazilian and utilized the clinch to slow the fight down.

That's a similar road to what she'll need to take against Nunes. While The Lioness was able to knockout Cyborg she's still a smaller fighter than both her former opponent and her current one. Spencer biggest advantage will be her size as a true featherweight that has also fought at lightweight.

While Spencer may be able to pose some of those threats in the grappling department it's not enough to believe Feenom can win the fight. Nunes quickness, power and aggression should be enough to once again secure an impressive win and keep her streak going.

Prediction: Nunes via second-round TKO

Raphael Assuncao Prepared for All Versions of Cody Garbrandt

Cody Garbrandt's career would be a fascinating case study. When he's been on, he's put in some awesome performances. He started his career 11-0 and captured UFC gold just five fights into his career.

Just as quickly, he's fallen out of favor and almost out of the top 10 in the division.

That's because No Love has been on the losing end of three straight knockouts. A penchant for falling into brawls even when he's winning a more technical boxing match has led to vicious losses to T.J. Dillashaw twice and Pedro Munhoz.

So as Assuncao prepares to fight the heavy-handed Ohioan he knows to be ready for multiple versions of his opponent and scenarios that could play out.

"That's a blueprint that been shown, but I'm planning three different blueprints," he said about Garbrandt's recent losses, per E. Spencer Kyte of UFC.com. "I'm planning for that style and two other styles; that's what I have in mind right now. I'm not going to rely on 'I'm going to catch him once, he's going to get emotional and come back at me reckless;' I have Plan A, B, and C."

Assuncao is a perpetually ranked bantamweight in his own right who has fought some of the best the division has to offer and won more often than not. His abilities as a counter-puncher and grappler have made him a tough out for years.

However, at 37 years old, he might be slipping. He has lost his last two fights to Cory Sandhagen and Marlon Moraes.

If Garbrandt can turn the clock back to his championship form and stay out of a reckless firefight, this could be his fight to win. His top-notch takedown defense should keep it standing where his heavy hands hold a big advantage.

Prediction: Garbrandt via second-round TKO

Cody Stamann Wants to Rise up the Ranks

Saturday night is a huge one for the bantamweight division. Not only did Henry Cejudo's retirement leave the weight class without a champion, there's also a slew of important fights in the division.

From the co-main event, to Cory Sandhagen vs. Aljamain Sterling, and Sean O'Malley opening the main card, the 135-pound rankings will see a shakeup come Monday. While Cody Stamann will be taking on Brian Kelleher on the prelims he wants to make sure his name sees a boost up the rankings as well.

"He's fought good guys, he's a vet, he's a journeyman in the sport. I'm prepared for a war, but after I beat him Saturday night, I'm gonna be looking for one of those guys that can elevate me to a different level in the division," the 30-year-old told MMAjunkie Radio, per Farah Hannoun.

Stamann also told Hannoun that he believes anyone in the top 10 is always just two fights away from a title shot. Sitting at No. 12 right now Stamann isn't quite in that range, but an impressive showing against Kelleher would likely put him in that position.

Stamann's only loss since joining the UFC is to Aljamain Sterling who is most likely one win away from a title shot. His last bout was a draw against Song Yadong, however, his opponent was docked a point for an illegal knee.

With his position on the undercard and several fighters in his division looking to make a statement, Stamann is going to have to put on a memorable performance to get the kind of momentum he's looking for.

That could be a problem for him. His overall record is good, but his history of finishes is not. He has not finished a fight in the UFC, and two of his wins have come by split decision. Kelleher isn't a killer by any means, but he's durable enough to make Stamann work for the win.

Prediction: Stamann via decision