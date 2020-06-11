Winners and Losers of the College Football Transfer Portal so Far

0 of 8

Mark Brown/Getty Images

More than 100 quarterbacks and easily more than 1,000 players entered college football's transfer portal, and some programs have fared much better with that roster-building option than others.

For the most part, the transfer portal is for scarcely used players who are looking for a chance to show what they are capable of doing. For whatever reason, things didn't work out at their first school, and they need a change of scenery just to see the field.

But when that scarcely used player is a former 5-star or 4-star recruit, that could be a huge deal for the team that acquires him. Or in the case of Florida, the team that acquires three of them.

At any rate, transferring certainly worked out nicely for the last three Heisman winners: Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray and Joe Burrow.

Our list of the biggest winners and losers of the transfer portal is solely based on what teams have gained and lost via transfer. For instance, we have Cincinnati as a winner and Alabama as a loser. Although we wouldn't pick the Bearcats to beat the Crimson Tide on a neutral field in 2020, Cincy improved its roster by adding transfers, while Bama lost more talent to the portal than most other schools.

Teams are not listed in any particular order, but we do alternate between winners and losers.