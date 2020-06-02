UFC 250: Previewing Nunes-Spencer and Other Matches on the Card

0 of 5

Jeff Bottari/Getty Images

Amanda Nunes is already considered by most to be the greatest female fighter in MMA history.

Now the UFC's fourth-ever double champion is attempting to become the only one to have defended both titles as the reigning "champ champ."

Standing in her way is Felicia "FeeNom" Spencer, a former Invicta FC champ hoping to carve out her own piece of history at Nunes' expense.

Plus, UFC 250 is packed to the brim with returning fan favorites in high-quality and important divisional matchups that should help the UFC crown future champions someday.

The world might be busting apart at the seams right now, but the UFC is still pumping out quality content for people out there hoping for a little break from all the turmoil.

Here's Bleacher Report's preview for the massive UFC 250: Nunes vs Spencer pay-per-view card taking place this weekend in Las Vegas.