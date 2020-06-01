4-Star QB Miller Moss Commits to USC over Alabama, Oregon, More

George Frey/Associated Press

Miller Moss from Bishop Alemany High School (Mission Hills, Calif.) announced his commitment to the USC Trojans on Monday:

The 4-star quarterback explained his decision in a first-person essay for Sports Illustrated's All-American vertical:

"I couldn't be happier with the decision that I've made. When I break down my decision, it comes down to two things. The first thing would be the more emotional feel that USC has to me. I grew up wearing Matt Barkley's jersey to the park, Mark Sanchez's jersey to the park. I could tell you where I was when Sam Darnold won the Rose Bowl and he threw that ball to Deontay Burnett over the middle. The idea that I have this opportunity to do the things that those guys have done is still surreal to me. It's still something that I haven't completely wrapped my head around. USC was my school growing up and obviously I'm an L.A. kid. It's hard, growing up in that area, to not be partial to USC.

The second, and more important reason I chose SC, is the practical one. ... For me, I feel that USC is a program that belongs on the national stage, they belong in the top five. Yes they've struggled over the past two years, but I have 100% belief that the program will be a top 10 team next year and will be a top five team in America going forward."

Moss had narrowed down his schools to USC, UCLA, Alabama and LSU on April 16 after receiving 24 offers overall:

Moss told 247Sports' Greg Biggins that he likes USC head coach Clay Helton "a lot" and feels "really excited about this year's recruiting class."

247Sports ranks Moss as the fifth-best pro-style quarterback in the 2021 class as well as the seventh-best prospect out of California and 52nd-best nationally.

Biggins compared Moss to legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees, and it goes without saying how hard those expectations will be to reach should the 6'2", 197-pounder make it to the NFL.

First, Moss will be tasked with leading USC back to national relevance. The Trojans' 2021 class ranks fourth nationally with 4-star quarterback Jake Garcia also committed.

Kedon Slovis was USC's leading passer as a freshman last season with 3,502 yards, 30 touchdowns and nine picks on 71.9 percent completion across 12 games. The Trojans finished 8-5, losing the Holiday Bowl 49-24 to Iowa.