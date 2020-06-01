Mitchell Trubisky Has Taken Bears QB Competition 'Head-On,' Says HC Matt Nagy

Hannah Foslien/Getty Images

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is not intimidated by a quarterback competition with Nick Foles, head coach Matt Nagy said on Monday's episode of NFL Network's Good Morning Football.

"(Trubisky) has been really, really good in the fact that he's taken this head-on. He's accepted it. He understands it. We're all so competitive, but we're human, too. There is a realness to the fact that 'OK, you're going to bring somebody else in here and have me compete.' Initially, it's probably a shock. But then after that, it's like, 'Let's go.'"

Chicago acquired Foles in March via a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The 31-year-old was limited to four starts in 2019, his lone year with the Jags, because of a broken left clavicle he suffered during the regular-season opener.

Overall, Foles holds a 26-22 record as a starter. The pinnacle of his NFL career came in Super Bowl LII, when he guided the Philadelphia Eagles to a 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots and was named Super Bowl MVP.

The Bears' level of commitment to Trubisky has been unclear, especially after they declined to exercise his fifth-year option in early May. The 2017 second overall pick struggled last season while nursing a left shoulder injury that required offseason surgery in January.

Nagy added that Foles and Trubisky will have an equal shot at the starting gig for 2020:

"That's the part that we as coaches say, 'You know what? This is how we're going to make the Bears better.' We're going to have competition throughout our entire team. There are other competitions going on right now. Obviously, this is the focal point, and these guys have been great. I'm excited to see how it goes when we get to training camp, and we get to the preseason games and then to the season. They'll both handle it really well. Again, when you're honest with people, it makes things in life so much easier. These guys are competitors, and they're good people. They're going to make it work."

Trubisky's best season thus far came in 2018, when he went 11-3 as a starter and completed 66.6 percent of his pass attempts for 3,223 yards, 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He regressed significantly last season, completing only 63.2 percent of his pass attempts for 3,138 yards, 17 touchdowns and 10 picks.

The Bears offense ranked 25th in passing, 27th in rushing and 29th overall last season.