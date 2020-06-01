Russell Wilson on George Floyd's Death: 'We Must Make a Change'

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson provided a lengthy statement on social media Monday regarding the death of George Floyd and ongoing protests:

Floyd was an unarmed African American man who died while in Minneapolis police custody after an officer knelt on Floyd's neck while he told officers he couldn't breathe, spurring protests around the country. State prosecutors charged the officer, Derek Chauvin, with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Breonna Taylor was killed March 13 by police who were serving a search warrant in her home in Louisville. She was shot eight times, and her family said police did not identify themselves before entering her home by force. No charges have been filed against any officers involved in her death.

Ahmaud Arbery was killed Feb. 23 in Georgia after two white men who confronted him because they believed he was involved in a string of robberies in the area. The two men, Gregory and Travis McMichael, have been charged with felony murder and aggravated assault.

In his message, Wilson compared the recent acts to the brutal violence that took place in the 1950s and 1960s.

"We cannot continue to ignore racism as though it has ended, or never happened," the quarterback said.

He also said he fears for the lives of his children.

Wilson is among the many athletes speaking out on the current social climate, including several notable NFL quarterbacks. Tom Brady posted about Floyd on social media while Carson Wentz provided a statement about his experiences. Patrick Mahomes also called out the "senseless murders" on Monday.

As a Super Bowl champion and six-time Pro Bowler, Wilson adds another important voice coming from the NFL.