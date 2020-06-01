Report: Yankees Expected to Release 'Unknown' Number of Minor Leaguers

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

A pedestrian walks a running track while wearing a surgical mask near Yankee Stadium as it remains closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Thursday, March 26, 2020, in the Bronx borough of New York. To baseball fans, opening day is an annual rite of spring that evokes great anticipation and warm memories. This year's season was scheduled to begin Thursday, but there will be no games for a while because of the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Baseball has postponed opening day until mid-May at the earliest. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to become the latest team to release minor league players as cuts continue across the sport.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the number of minor leaguers is "unknown." 

Hundreds of minor leaguers have lost their jobs in recent days with the expectation of the 2020 minor league season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Major League Baseball planning to limit each team to four affiliates. MLB's guarantee of minor league player payment of $400 per week also ended June 1, which led to the timing of the cuts.

