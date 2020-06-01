Report: Yankees Expected to Release 'Unknown' Number of Minor Leaguers

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The New York Yankees are reportedly expected to become the latest team to release minor league players as cuts continue across the sport.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported the number of minor leaguers is "unknown."

Hundreds of minor leaguers have lost their jobs in recent days with the expectation of the 2020 minor league season being cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic and Major League Baseball planning to limit each team to four affiliates. MLB's guarantee of minor league player payment of $400 per week also ended June 1, which led to the timing of the cuts.

