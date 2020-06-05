2020 NBA Draft: 3 Ideal Teams for Top 5 Prospects

1 of 5

Rick Rycroft/Associated Press

Ideal fit: Chicago Bulls

The Bulls offer LaMelo Ball the most favorable mix of touches and surrounding talent to optimize his strengths.

In Chicago, he would likely start immediately for a lineup that features scorers and shot-makers in Zach LaVine, Otto Porter Jr. and Lauri Markkanen. The Bulls did just draft Coby White, but Ball's playmaking would fill a bigger need for the lineup, while White's shot-making would be more useful in a bench-sparking sixth-man role.

As a team, Chicago ranks No. 28 in pick-and-roll ball-handling points per possession and No. 27 in offensive efficiency. Ball could help with his signature ability to create easier shots for teammates.

Next-best fit: Golden State Warriors

Ball's fit in Golden State may become clearer in a few seasons when Stephen Curry approaches 35 years old. In the meantime, coach Steve Kerr could still value his special passing.

LaMelo should be salivating at the thought of handling the ball between shooters Curry and Klay Thompson on the wings. And Kerr may like the idea of playing Curry more possessions off the ball as he ages.

After playing for the NBL's worst team, Ball landing in Golden State would be a pleasant change. Even if it means limited touches and stats early in his career, his development and approach should benefit from the Warriors' winning culture and veteran leadership.

Wild card/long shot: Miami Heat

Miami is already on the right path behind Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo, but Ball could raise the roster's ceiling. The question is what price it's worth paying to trade up for him.

The Heat's hypothetical offer could feature Tyler Herro and the projected 23rd pick. Ball possesses more star potential while filling a bigger need at point guard. In Miami, Ball would land in a spotlight destination with a playoff team, veterans and one of the league's top shooters in Duncan Robinson.