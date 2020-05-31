Celtics' Marcus Smart at Boston Protest: 'We Won't Stop Until We Get Justice'

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart joined protesters in Boston for a peaceful gathering Sunday night in the wake of George Floyd's death after since-fired Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

Smart told A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston that "we won't stop until we get justice":

"We're going to have to come out here and let our voice be heard because we stand for the truth. We stand for justice. And we won't stop until we get justice. And that's really what this is about. And I just want to say to everyone who thinks this is something more than it is, it's not. Despite color or gender, the truth is the truth. Justice is justice, and justice hasn't been served and people are pissed off about it. We're here to keep George Floyd's name alive and keep it going and his legacy. Something has to change, and we're here trying to make a change."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.