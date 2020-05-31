Baron Davis Says He'll Take Knicks' HC Job, Calls Derek Fisher a 'Con Artist'

Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images

If the New York Knicks fail in their pursuit of Tom Thibodeau, former NBA star Baron Davis is prepared to step to the front of the line.

Davis implied he wouldn't be the worst candidate for the job after the Knicks hired Derek Fisher, whom he called a "con artist."

The New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy reported Saturday that Thibodeau has emerged as the favorite for the post and that it's "Thibodeau's to lose."

Fisher spent a year and a half in charge of the Knicks, compiling a 40-96 record. The Los Angeles Sparks hired him in December 2018.

Davis' opinion of the former point guard likely stems less from his coaching career and more from his time as president of the National Basketball Players Association.

Action Network's Darren Rovell tweeted in December 2018 that Fisher was working with Luxury Asset Capital, which provides financing for athletes "using their property, contracts & pension as collateral." Some viewed that as a form of predatory lending, and Davis offered his thoughts:

The NBA and NBPA agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement and ended the league's lockout in 2011, with Fisher serving in his role of NBPA president at the time. Fox Sports' Jason Whitlock reported in October 2011 that some believed Fisher worked directly with then-Commissioner David Stern behind the backs of his NBPA colleagues.

The NBPA's executive committee also issued a memo to its constituents in April 2012 that claimed Fisher was a "rogue leader who has been delinquent in his duties since the end of the lockout."

Fisher's term expired in 2013, with Oklahoma City Thunder star Chris Paul becoming the new president of the players' union.