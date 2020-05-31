Bradley Beal Rumors: 'Loads of People' in NBA Think Wizards Better by Trading SG

Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

There are reportedly "loads" of NBA executives who feel the Washington Wizards should trade Bradley Beal.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported opposing teams think the Wizards should dangle Beal for young players and draft picks who could help in what's expected to be a long-term rebuild.

The team signed Beal to a two-year, $71.8 million contract extension in October that only temporarily quieted trade rumors. Many came into the 2019-20 season expecting Beal to be the next superstar on the move because of his substandard supporting cast.

