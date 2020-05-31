Bradley Beal Rumors: 'Loads of People' in NBA Think Wizards Better by Trading SG

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Washington Wizards' Bradley Beal meets with reporters outside the locker room after the team's NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Washington. The NBA, NHL, Major League Baseball and Major League Soccer have closed access to locker rooms and clubhouses to all non-essential personnel in response to the coronavirus crisis, the leagues announced in a joint statement Monday night. The Wizards won 122-115. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez)
Luis M. Alvarez/Associated Press

There are reportedly "loads" of NBA executives who feel the Washington Wizards should trade Bradley Beal.

Fred Katz of The Athletic reported opposing teams think the Wizards should dangle Beal for young players and draft picks who could help in what's expected to be a long-term rebuild.

The team signed Beal to a two-year, $71.8 million contract extension in October that only temporarily quieted trade rumors. Many came into the 2019-20 season expecting Beal to be the next superstar on the move because of his substandard supporting cast.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

